May 17 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* LARGO RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE NOTE OFFERING TOTALING US$150.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - SENIOR SECURED NOTES ARE DUE IN 2021, CALLABLE IN YEARS 2 AND 3, AND CARRY A COUPON OF 9.25%