* LARGO RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $45.8 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 210 PERCENT TO C$91 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 2,214 TONNES OF V(2)O(5) IN Q1 2018, A 7% INCREASE OVER Q1 2017

* LARGO RESOURCES - RECENTLY EXECUTED NEW AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF AMMONIUM SULPHATE, EXPECTS COST INCREASE SEEN IN Q1 TO BE REVERSED IN Q2