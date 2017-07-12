FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Largo says termination and waiver of March, June capitalization requirements
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Largo says termination and waiver of March, June capitalization requirements

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo announces termination and waiver of March and June 2017 capitalization requirements, respectively, by Brazilian banks

* Largo Resources Ltd- ‍lenders under company's existing debt facilities have agreed to terminate US$5 million March 2017 capital injection requirement​

* Largo Resources - Vanádio de Maracás will pay, out of cash flow from operations, about CDN$13 million in amounts owing to lenders over course of 2017​

* Largo Resources -lenders under existing debt facilities agreed to postpone additional US$5 million June 2017 capitalization requirement until Dec 31, 2017

* Largo Resources - lenders agreed if co complies with payment obligation then on Dec 31, 2017, June 2017 capitalization requirement will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.