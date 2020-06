June 2 (Reuters) - Larimar Therapeutics Inc:

* LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS INC - AGREEMENT FOR SALE IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 6.1 MILLION SHARES AND PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS

* LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 628,403 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR $11.88/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK & $11.87 PER PRE-FUNDED WARRANT Source: (bit.ly/3dCMBZa) Further company coverage: