March 12 (Reuters) -

* LARRY KUDLOW IS THE LEADING CONTENDER TO REPLACE GARY COHN & WOULD TAKE NATL. ECONOMIC COUNCIL JOB IF OFFERED TO HIM - CNBC‍​

* TRUMP HAS NOT FORMALLY OFFERED THE JOB BUT KUDLOW IS A LEADING CHOICE OF NOT ONLY TRUMP BUT ALSO SOME OF HIS ADVISORS - CNBC‍​ Source text : cnb.cx/2tzXGaU