BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q3 adj. non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* Las vegas sands reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍“In Macao, market continues to recover”

* Change in accounting estimate resulted in $0.06 increase to Q3 EPS

* To invest over $1.1 bln in new capital projects over next 3 years in Macao, at Sands Cotai Central and Four Seasons Hotel Macao​‍​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: