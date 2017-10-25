BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q3 adj. non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:
* Las vegas sands reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* “In Macao, market continues to recover”
* Change in accounting estimate resulted in $0.06 increase to Q3 EPS
* To invest over $1.1 bln in new capital projects over next 3 years in Macao, at Sands Cotai Central and Four Seasons Hotel Macao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: