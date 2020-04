BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 22 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.78 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.1 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM MACAO OPERATIONS $814 MILLION VERSUS 2,334 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA WAS $437 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 69.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* ON A GAAP BASIS, QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES FOR SCL CHINA DECREASED 65.1%, COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019, TO $814 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA FROM MACAO OPERATIONS $67 MILLION VERSUS $858 MILLION

* CO HAS SUSPENDED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PROGRAM DUE TO IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (“COVID-19) PANDEMIC.

* THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMS IN BOTH MACAO AND SINGAPORE

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED HOLD-NORMALIZED ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA WAS $442 MILLION