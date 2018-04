April 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q1 REVENUE $3.58 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.38 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018