April 4 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CEO SHELDON ADELSON’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.1 MLN - SEC FILING

* LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP SAYS COO ROBERT G. GOLDSTEIN'S FY2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.1 MLN - SEC FILING