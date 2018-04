April 20 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CEO SHELDON ADELSON’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.1 MILLION WHICH INCLUDED $12.5 MILLION IN NON-EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN COMPENSATION

* LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CEO SHELDON ADELSON'S FY 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.7 MILLION - SEC FILING Source : bit.ly/2JfiV58 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)