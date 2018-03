March 27 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* LAS VEGAS SANDS - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2uviK2K) Further company coverage: