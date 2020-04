BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Will Suspend Dividend Program Due To Impact Of Covid-19

April 17 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMS STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP - STRONG BALANCE SHEET POSITIONS COMPANY WELL TO INVEST IN FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

* LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP - WILL SUSPEND DIVIDEND PROGRAM DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* LAS VEGAS SANDS - FINANCIAL STRENGTH TO ALLOW CO TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMS IN BOTH MACAO AND SINGAPORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: