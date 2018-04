April 27 (Reuters) - Lasa Supergenerics Ltd:

* SAYS FIRE INCIDENT IN COMPANY CLOSE TO LASA SUPERGENICS’ MAHAD UNIT

* SAYS IMPACT OF FIRE ON MAHAD UNIT OPERATIONS IS SEVERE

* CO MAY SUFFER SEVERE LOSS OF PRODUCTION, FAILURE IN NUMBER OF RUNNING BATCHES, SUBSEQUENT DELAY OF TIMELY SUPPLY TO CUSTOMERS