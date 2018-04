April 3 (Reuters) - Lasaco Assurance PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 854.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.14 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM OF 6.67 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 6.04 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* DIRECTORS ARE PROPOSING DIVIDEND OF 4 KOBO PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source: bit.ly/2H6mniB Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)