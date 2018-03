BRIEF-LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

March 28 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES BOARD OF TRUSTEES CONFIRMS UNANIMOUS REJECTION OF UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES SAYS PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES LASALLE AND IS NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS”

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - EXPECTS TO PAY QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/COMMON SHARE FOR EACH OF QTRS ENDING JUNE 30, SEPTEMBER 30 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018