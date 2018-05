May 10 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* INCREASES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.16 TO $2.19

* SEES FY 2018 REVPAR CHANGE IN RANGE OF NEGATIVE 0.5 % TO NEGATIVE 1%