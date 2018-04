April 16 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST