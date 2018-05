BRIEF-LaSalle Hotel To Be Acquired By Blackstone For $4.8 Bln

May 21 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS

* LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES - ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: