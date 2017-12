Dec 15 (Reuters) - LaSalle Logiport Reit :

* Says it plans to issue the 4th series and 5th series investment corporation bonds worth totaling 2 billion yen, with subscription date on Dec. 15 and payment date on Dec. 21

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan

