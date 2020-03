BRIEF-LaserBond Says Comfortable In Ability To Achieve Short-, Medium-Term Rev Targets

March 25 (Reuters) - LaserBond Ltd:

* CONFIRM THAT TO DATE THERE HAVE NOT BEEN ANY SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON ITS NATIONAL OR INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAINS FROM COVID-19

* COMPANY IS COMFORTABLE IN ITS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE SHORT TERM AND MEDIUM TERM REVENUE TARGETS

* BUSINESS CONTINUES TO RECEIVE EXPECTED ORDERS FROM ITS INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMER BASE, RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIERS

* LAST MONTH, BUSINESS REPORTED 30.7% INCREASE IN UNDERLYING EBITDA, REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 7.3% AND GROSS PROFIT UP 12.7%

* 2022 TARGET OF $40 MILLION IN SALES REVENUE REMAINS IN PLACE

* A 0.5 CENT PER SHARE FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID

* BELIEVE THAT BUSINESS IS IN AS GOOD A POSITION AS POSSIBLE WITH NO NEGATIVE IMPACT TO DATE ON OPERATIONS