BRIEF-Lassonde Industries Q1 Earnings Per Share C$2.08

May 9 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc:

* Q1 SALES FELL 3.5 PERCENT TO C$357.7 MILLION

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS USE OF INVESTING CASH FLOWS FOR CAPITAL ASSETS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER IN 2018 THAN AVERAGE OF PAST 5 YRS

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES - BELIEVES MOST OF CASH OUTFLOWS IN 2018 WILL AFFECT LAST 2 QUARTERS OF 2018, AS 2 MAJOR INVESTMENT PROJECTS WILL BE UNDERTAKEN

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES - BELIEVES ITS USE OF INVESTING CASH FLOWS FOR CAPITAL ASSETS COULD REACH BETWEEN $55 MILLION AND $65 MILLION IN 2018

* DISBURSEMENTS WILL NOT HAVE AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON CO’S PROFIT FOR 2018 AND WILL SOLELY AFFECT ITS CASH FLOWS

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES - DOES NOT SEE SIGNS OF LOW INDUSTRY VOLUMES FOR U.S., CANADIAN FRUIT JUICE AND DRINKS MARKET REVERSING IN NEXT 3 QTRS OF 2018