March 26 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc:

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017

* QTRLY SALES $402.6 MILLION VERSUS $385.6 MILLION

* SEES ‍FOR 2018, CONSOLIDATED SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE “SLIGHTLY BELOW” THAT OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍BELIEVES USE OF INVESTING CASH FLOWS COULD REACH BETWEEN $55 MILLION & $65 MILLION IN 2018​