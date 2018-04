BRIEF-Lassonde Industries To Acquire U.S.-Based Old Orchard Brands

April 26 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc:

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE U.S.-BASED OLD ORCHARD BRANDS

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES- REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OLD ORCHARD BRANDS FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $146.0 MILLION

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY A FIRMLY COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AMOUNT OF US$146.0 MILLION

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES- A FURTHER AMOUNT OF UP TO $10.0 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE OVER NEXT TWO YEARS SUBJECT TO SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MILESTONES