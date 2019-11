Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* 9-MONTH NET EARNINGS OF EUR 20.6M AGAINST EUR 6.5M IN FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 51.5M, UP 119.1% YOY VERSUS EUR 23.5M

* 9-MONTH CORE BUSINESS REVENUES OF EUR 258.5M, UP 19.1% VERSUS EUR 217.1M IN PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD

* FY19 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED