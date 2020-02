Feb 3 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* COMMENTS ON MARKET RUMOURS ABOUT POSSIBLE SALE OF MINORITY STAKE IN LASTMINUTE.COM NV FOLLOWING AN ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY MERGERMARKET.COM ON JAN 31

* IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS ABOUT POSSIBLE CORPORATE TRANSACTION

* AMONG THE INTERESTED PARTIES IS SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY FONDS TRITON