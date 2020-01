BRIEF-Lastminute.com Comments On Possible Speculation After Article In Italian Newspaper

Jan 27 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* COMMENTED ON POSSIBLE SPECULATION FOLLOWING AN ARTICLE REGARDING LASTMINUTE.COM N.V. PUBLISHED BY ITALIAN NEWSPAPER IL SOLE 24 ORE ON 25 JANUARY 2020

* LM HOLDING HAS OVER TIME HELD AND CONTINUES TO HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PRIVATE EQUITY GROUPS AS REFERRED TO IN ARTICLE MENTIONED ABOVE

* SHOULD ANY OF DISCUSSIONS ABOVE MATERIALIZE IN A TRANSACTION, LM HOLDING WILL INFORM ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH RULES AND REGULATIONS OF SIX SWISS EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)