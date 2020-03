March 4 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* CONFIRMS TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE CORPORATE TRANSACTION

* COMMENTS ON ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY MERGERMARKET ON TUESDAY 3 MARCH 2020

* CONTINUES TO BE IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POSSIBLE CORPORATE TRANSACTION WITH PRIVATE EQUITY GROUPS

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT DISCUSSIONS WILL LEAD TO ANY AGREEMENT OR AS TO TIMING OR TERMS OF ANY SUCH AGREEMENT Source text: bit.ly/2POecNj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)