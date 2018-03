March 14 (Reuters) - Lastminute.Com NV:

* FY GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 258.8M, DOWN -1% VERSUS 2016

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 7.8M AGAINST NET EARNINGS OF EUR 6.7M IN 2016

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 16.9M, EUR 11.7M LOWER COMPARED TO 2016

* TO PROPOSE AT NEXT AGM APPOINTMENT OF LAURENT FOATA AND MARCELLO DI STASO AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

JULIA BRON AND ANNA ZANARDI WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION