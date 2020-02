Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* FY LM GROUP’S NET EARNINGS REACH EUR 23.6M (+181%), AND ARE ALMOST THREE TIMES AS HIGH AS EUR 8.4M IN 2018.

* IN 2019, LM GROUP GENERATED REVENUES OF EUR 337.8M IN ITS CORE BUSINESS, UP 19.9% COMPARED TO 2018 AND ALMOST 20M AHEAD OF FINANCIAL GUIDANCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)