BRIEF-Lastminute.Com FY Net Profit At EUR 23.9 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* FY CORE BUSINESS SALES OF EUR 337.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 19.9% COMPARED TO 2018

* FY CORE BUSINESS EBITDA OF EUR 71.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 64.4% COMPARED TO 2018

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 23.9 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 8.4 MILLION IN 2018 (+ 184.5% INCREASE)

* JAN-FEB 2020 SALES IN CORE BUSINESS ROSE TO EUR 61.6 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 51.8 MILLION IN 2019

* JAN-FEB 2020 EBITDA IN CORE BUSINESS REACHED EUR 12.5 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 10.8 MILLION IN 2019

* JAN-FEB 2020 NET PROFIT WAS EUR 5.9 MILLION, + 74.4% OF EUR 3.4 MILLION IN 2019

* FROM SECOND HALF OF FEBRUARY 2020, HAS SEEN SHARP DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR FLIGHT BOOKINGS AND HOTEL RESERVATIONS ESPECIALLY TO AND FROM ITALY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* ASSUMES THAT WEAK BOOKING PERIOD WILL CONTINUE FOR SOME TIME

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS CANNOT BE RELIABLY ASSESSED

* THEREFORE, COMPANY DOES NOT CURRENTLY PUBLISH ANY OFFICIAL FORECASTS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR