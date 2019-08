Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* H1 CORE BUSINESS SALES OF EUR 165.6 MILLION, 19.3% MORE THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 (EUR 138.8 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA IN CORE BUSINESS OF EUR 35.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 108.9% COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 (EUR 16.8 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME OF EUR 12.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* CONFIDENT TO REACH OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2019