Nov 25 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* WITH A RULING IN FAVOUR OF LM HOLDING, ITALIAN SUPREME COURT CALLS INTO QUESTION RYANAIR’S ABUSE OF DOMINANT MARKET POSITION

* RULING ENCOURAGES COURT OF APPEAL OF MILAN TO RECONSIDER RYANAIR'S CONDUCT AS UNLAWFUL SINCE IT PREVENTS EFFECTIVE COMPETITION AND HARMS CONSUMERS.