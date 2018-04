April 10 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* LAUNCHES PARTIAL SELF TENDER OFFER FOR 15.8% OF ITS OWN SHARES AT CHF 16 PER SHARE

* OFFER WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE FROM 25 APRIL UNTIL 9 MAY AND IS EXPECTED TO BE SETTLED ON 23 MAY

* OFFER IMPLIES A PREMIUM OF +7.74% OVER CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 9 AND AN EXPECTED CASH OUT OF AROUND CHF 35.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)