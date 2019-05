May 9 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* LM GROUP WINS COURT BATTLE AGAINST RYANAIR

* COURT OF LUGANO HAS FULLY ACCEPTED ITS MOTION AGAINST RYANAIR

* LM GROUP CAN LAWFULLY CONTINUE TO OFFER TO ALL ITS CUSTOMERS POSSIBILITY TO COMPARE AND RESERVE RYANAIR TICKETS THROUGH LM GROUP WEBSITES

* SWISS COURT HAS ORDERED RYANAIR TO PAY CHF 140,000 IN COMPENSATION