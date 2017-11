Nov 8 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HOTELSCAN TO EXPAND ITS METASEARCH BUSINESS INTO OTHER VERTICALS​

* ‍TRANSACTION WON‘T HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS ON GROUP‘S PROFIT&LOSS STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET IN 2017​

* ‍FOR 2018, IT IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OF METASEARCH BUSINESS​