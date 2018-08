BRIEF-Lastminute.Com NV Group Adjusted EBITDA At 10.3 Mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* GROUP REVENUES WERE EUR 144.2M, UP 10.7% VERSUS. EUR 130.3M ACCOUNTED IN FIRST HALF 2017

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF LM GROUP INCREASED BY 8.4% TO 10.3M

* H1 NET EARNINGS WERE EUR 0.2M COMPARED TO EUR 0.1M IN 1HY2017

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROUP REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE EUR 280M VERSUS. EUR 258.8M LAST YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: CORE BUSINESS EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 32-34M VERSUS. EUR 27.5M IN 2017, +16-24% YOY