Oct 26 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* CORE BUSINESS EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO REACH EUR36-38M (FORMER GUIDANCE WAS EUR 32-34M) IN 2018 VERSUS. EUR 27.5M IN 2017

* GROUP REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS THUS ABOVE EUR280M FOR 2018