May 16 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* Q1 CORE BUSINESS REVENUES OF EUR82.4M, UP 14.9% VERSUS EUR71.7M IN Q1 2018

* Q1 CORE BUSINESS EBITDA OF EUR18.2M, UP 122% VERSUS EUR8.2M IN Q1 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR15.0M, UP 305% VERSUS EUR3.7M IN Q1 2018

* Q1 NET EARNINGS OF EUR6.3M AGAINST (EUR1.7M) IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* CONFIDENT WITH REGARD TO SET FY2019 RESULTS