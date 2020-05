May 15 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* Q1 NET RESULT OF (EUR 6.7M) AGAINST EUR 6.3M IN 2019

* Q1 CORE BUSINESS EBITDA OF EUR 9.2M, DOWN 48.6% COMPARED TO 2019

* Q1 CORE BUSINESS REVENUES OF EUR 70.3M, DOWN 12.9% VERSUS 2019

* COMPANY DECIDED TO NOT RELEASE ANY GUIDANCE FOR FY2020 AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)