Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* AWARE THAT THOMAS COOK AIRLINES LTD AND OTHER COMPANIES IN THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC HAVE ENTERED COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION

* MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SEE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE SET FOR 2019 TO BE UNDER REVIEW. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)