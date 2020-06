June 25 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* IN THIRD WEEK OF JUNE BUSINESS REPORTED A DECREASE OF BOOKINGS OF -59% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN OUR LATEST FORECAST, WHICH WAS PROJECTING -90/95% UNTIL END OF MONTH

* AT END OF MAY, CREDIT LINES AVAILABLE WERE EUR92.6M OF WHICH EUR86.6M DRAWN. NET FINANCIAL POSITION REACHED EUR7M.