BRIEF-lastminute.com sees a 45-47 pct drop in adj EBITDA in H1

* 1H2017 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY DOWN (-4.5%) AGAINST REVENUES IN 1H2016 OF EUR 133.2M

* GROUP EXPECTS A CONSISTENT DECREASE OF H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF 45-47% VERSUS LAST YEAR; IN 1H2016 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS EUR 17.3M

* H1 NET PROFIT WILL BE LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR, DECREASING TO AROUND -EUR 1.5-2.0M FROM +EUR 4.1M IN 2016

* FOR 2017, MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE IN LINE WITH 2016 RESULTS AT REVENUE AND EBITDA LEVEL