BRIEF-Lastminute.Com Sees Adj EBITDA Between EUR 44-46 Mln For 2019

March 19 (Reuters) - Lastminute.com NV:

* FY CORE BUSINESS REVENUES OF EUR 286.9M (EUR285.6M IN PRELIMINARY), UP 14.2% VERSUS 2017

* FY CORE BUSINESS EBITDA OF EUR 44.0M, UP 60% COMPARED TO 2017

* FY NET EARNINGS OF EUR 8.4M (EUR8.2M IN PRELIMINARY) AGAINST NET LOSS OF (EUR 7.8M) IN 2017

* OUTLOOK 2019: CORE BUSINESS REVENUE ABOVE EUR300M

* OUTLOOK 2019: CORE BUSINESS EBITDA IN A RANGE OF EUR52-54M, +18/23% VERSUS 2018

* OUTLOOK 2019: ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF EUR44-46M, +34/40% VERSUS 2018