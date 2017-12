Dec 21 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM:

* ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE COMVEL GMBH TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS IN GERMANY

* IMPACT ON GROUP EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL

* WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF COMVEL GMBH CAPITAL WITH EFFECT 1ST JANUARY 2018

* TO BUY COMVEL FOR EUR12 MILLION, TO BE PAID IN CASH, EUR6 MILLION AT CLOSING DATE AND EUR6 MILLION THROUGHOUT 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)