BRIEF-Latam Autos Says Undertaking Extensive Cost Reduction Program

April 7 (Reuters) - Latam Autos Ltd:

* LATAM AUTOS LTD - UNDERTAKING AN EXTENSIVE COST REDUCTION PROGRAM IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO STREAMLINE ITS BUSINESS

* LATAM AUTOS LTD - COST REDUCTIONS WILL CONTINUE INTO 2Q 2020

* LATAM AUTOS LTD - CO IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTIES FOR POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF CERTAIN PARTS OF CO’S BUSINESS

* LATAM AUTOS - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH AN ARGENTINIAN TAX AUTHORITY RELATING TO HISTORICAL MATTER CONCERNING ITS ARGENTINIAN UNIT

* LATAM AUTOS - UNABLE TO DETERMINE AT THIS STAGE IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT TO OPERATIONS