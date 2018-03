March 20 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* LATE-BREAKING CLINICAL TRIAL DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATE SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS OF THE RHYTHMIA™ MAPPING SYSTEM

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - WHEN COMPLETED, VALIDATION MAPPING IDENTIFIED NEED FOR ADDITIONAL ABLATIONS IN 73% OF PATIENTS