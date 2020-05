May 8 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* LATE-BREAKING CLINICAL TRIAL DATA UNDERSCORE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF BOSTON SCIENTIFIC S-ICD SYSTEM

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - DATA DEMONSTRATED S-ICD THERAPY HAD AN INAPPROPRIATE SHOCK-FREE RATE OF 95.9% AT 18-MONTHS POST-PROCEDURE