BRIEF-Latecoere Q1 Revenue Down At 149.8 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - Latecoere SA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE OF €149.8 MILLION

* WITHDRAWS 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO UNCERTAIN TRADING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SECURES €60 MILLION LOAN THROUGH FRANCE’S STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN SCHEME

* THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD A PROFOUND IMPACT ON OUR PARTNERS, CUSTOMERS, AND THE COMMUNITIES

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: SLOWDOWN IN CUSTOMER PRODUCTION RATES RESULTED IN ESTIMATED €1.0 MILLION DECREASE IN AEROSTRUCTURES

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: SLOWDOWN IN CUSTOMER PRODUCTION RATES RESULTED IN ESTIMATED €3.0 MILLION DECREASE IN INTERCONNECTION SYSTEMS IN Q1 2020

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 TO CONTINUE TO PUT SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON REVENUES IN Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)