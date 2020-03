BRIEF-Latham(James) Says Yearly Revenue & PBT Expected To Be In Line With Market Expectations

March 30 (Reuters) - James Latham PLC:

* TRADING STATEMENT AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* CUSTOMER DEMAND DURING MARCH HAS BEEN STRONG

* HAD BEEN PERFORMING WELL WITH IMPROVING MARGINS THROUGHOUT SECOND HALF OF YEAR, UNTIL RECENT RESTRICTIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

