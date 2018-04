April 25 (Reuters) - Lattice Biologics Ltd:

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT

* LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD - THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED